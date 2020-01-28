Tra Irlanda, Italia e Spagna: Intervista a Catherine Dunne

di Giovanni Agnoloni

Catherine Dunne, grande scrittrice irlandese, è conosciuta in tutto il mondo per i suoi romanzi, che raccontano intense storie di drammi familiari immersi nella storia più e meno recente del suo paese, ma con aperture anche ad altre realtà europee – su tutte la Spagna, la cui lingua e cultura lei ben conosce, anche per gli studi di Lingua e Letteratura spagnola (e inglese) condotti al Trinity College di Dublino.

Già docente di lingue, si è dedicata interamente alla scrittura a partire dalla seconda metà degli anni ‘90, ed è diventata famosa in Italia con il primo libro La metà di niente e in seguito con altri romanzi come – tra gli altri – La moglie che dorme, Il viaggio verso casa, Una vita diversa, Se stasera siamo qui, Quel che ora sappiamo e i più recenti Un terribile amore e Come cade la luce, tutti editi da Guanda.

Ho avuto il piacere di conoscerla la scorsa estate a Dublino, e di apprezzarne anche la profonda umanità e il grande entusiasmo come operatrice culturale.

Da qui, e dal nostro successivo incontro all’ultimo Pisa Book Festival, l’idea di questa intervista. Prima troverete il testo italiano, quindi quello inglese. La traduzione è mia.

—

– I suoi romanzi fotografano numerose sfaccettature della dimensione delle emozioni umane, calate all’interno di contesti sociali e storici – irlandesi ma non solo – molto ben caratterizzati. Da cosa nasce questa sua profonda coscienza della ricchezza e complessità del mondo interiore dei suoi personaggi?

Prima di tutto, per me i romanzi sono incentrati sui personaggi. Certo, è impossibile separare il personaggio dalla storia, la storia dallo stile, lo stile dalla voce e così via. Non sono aspetti privi di correlazione tra loro, ma formano un tutto organico.

In ogni caso, per me il punto di partenza è sempre il personaggio: una persona, una crisi, una vita. Poi, durante il processo organico della scrittura, in cui le idee crescono alimentandosi a vicenda, la vicenda del personaggio si sviluppa e si trasforma, e un intero universo si espande per abbracciare tutti questi aspetti: famiglia, lavoro, amici.

Generalmente parto da un elemento visivo: vedo qualcuno in una particolare situazione. Spesso lo sogno, così acquista una consistenza molto reale: in molti casi, mentre scrivo arrivo a percepire la sua presenza nella mia vita tanto concreta quanto quella delle persone in carne e ossa che mi circondano, se non addirittura di più.

Può essere un’esperienza molto strana, quella di vivere con qualcun altro nella mia testa. Nei miei ultimi due romanzi (Un terribile amore e Come cade la luce), ho tratto ispirazione da due storie attinte dalla letteratura classica: quella di Clitemnestra e quella di Fedra.

Era necessario che ogni personaggio, in questi due romanzi, acquisisse autenticità, perché le loro storie avessero risonanza. Ciascuno di essi doveva avere vita e respiro entro l’universo della mia immaginazione. Fonti d’ispirazione antiche come quelle che ho ricordato ci dimostrano il carattere universale della natura umana, con i nostri amori, odi, rivalità, sogni e pregiudizi.

Se è vero che le mie ambientazioni sono spesso irlandesi – benché non sempre –, ciò che è effettivamente al centro dei miei sforzi è il cercare di capire che cosa ci rende specificamente umani.

Ponendomi costantemente, come autrice, la domanda “E se?”, riesco a esplorare quanto vi è di essenziale e di immutabile nelle nostre emozioni e nelle nostre reazioni rispetto al mondo che ci circonda. È un processo che non finisce mai di affascinarmi.

– Fin da La metà di niente, tante donne sono al centro della sua attenzione di scrittrice. In chiave contemporanea, e in una cornice spesso tragica, mi viene da accostarla a Jane Austen, per l’efficacia con cui esplora le pieghe più nascoste della psicologia femminile. In un mondo in cui la donna è ancora oggetto di pesanti violenze di genere e disparità di trattamento rispetto agli uomini, la letteratura può svolgere un efficace ruolo educativo e trasformativo?

La letteratura esplora i recessi più nascosti delle nostre vite. Quando è alta letteratura, illumina l’oscurità – come direbbe Margaret Atwood, può favorire l’empatia e approfondire la nostra comprensione di noi stessi e degli altri. I lettori leggono romanzi perché desiderano provare la gioia di entrare in un universo narrativo perfettamente compiuto, in cui sospendono l’incredulità. Vogliono essere assorbiti, portati fuori dalla loro vita quotidiana. Spesso desiderano cogliere un riflesso della propria esistenza, o altrimenti immergersi nelle vite intime degli altri. Nel senso più ampio, perciò, la letteratura può essere trasformativa, per il fatto che ci illumina e ci sfida, e per come ci rende capaci di fare esperienza del mondo interiore di altri esseri umani. Ma mi mette a disagio l’idea di considerare la letteratura “educativa” in senso stretto, perché ciò può implicare che debba contenere una lezione morale, o “insegnarci” a vivere. Credo però che la narrativa possa arricchire la nostra comprensione del mondo che ci circonda – e dei mondi dei quali non potremo mai fare esperienza diretta.

Jane Austen è una delle mie autrici preferite. Fin da ragazza ero fortemente attratta dalla finezza e dalla delicatezza delle sue intuizioni psicologiche.

Recentemente ho letto un’intervista a Isabel Allende, in cui la scrittrice afferma che le è capitato spesso di incontrare uomini che affermavano di “non leggere libri scritti da donne”.

È capitato anche a me fin troppe volte di sentire questa cosa. E rimango sempre costernata davanti alla noncuranza con cui viene opposto questo rifiuto.

Troppo spesso il lavoro delle donne viene considerato superficiale: le questioni serie sono riservate agli uomini. Le donne possono tranquillamente dedicarsi a scrivere romanzi leggeri, romantici e a lieto fine.

Nella migliore delle ipotesi, è una risposta che denota ignoranza, oltre a essere molto offensiva. La letteratura non dovrebbe avere genere. Uomini o donne, siamo soltanto scrittori, punto e basta.

– Il suo sguardo sulla società e la storia d’Irlanda – penso a Una vita diversa, ambientato alla fine dell’Ottocento, ma anche a Un terribile amore, che sposta lo sguardo fino agli anni ’60, o a La moglie che dorme, che osserva un amore del nostro tempo segnato da traumi del passato – dà pari importanza al contesto generale e alle vite dei singoli che si svolgono al suo interno (anzi, si potrebbe dire che il primo è il risultato della sommatoria dei secondi). Possiamo affermare che, al di là delle vicissitudini dei personaggi che vi spiccano, i suoi sono romanzi corali, aventi per protagonista archetipi della commedia (e tragedia) umana?

Uno dei problemi di cui sono maggiormente consapevole – e non solo quando scrivo – è la straordinaria velocità con cui l’Irlanda è cambiata negli ultimi trent’anni. Molte delle istituzioni che in passato non mettevamo minimamente in discussione, e alle quali obbedivamo senza discutere, hanno rivelato di avere “piedi d’argilla”.

Fino agli anni ‘90, ad esempio, l’Irlanda era, in misura nettamente maggioritaria, una società cattolica in cui Chiesa e Stato erano strettamente legati tra loro. Gli scandali della pedofilia emersi alla fine degli anni ‘80 e le terribili storie di abusi sessuali su bambini commessi da fidati sacerdoti hanno contribuito notevolmente a laicizzare la società irlandese.

Negli ultimi dieci anni, poi, abbiamo assistito all’approvazione della legge sull’aborto nella Repubblica d’Irlanda, e alla legalizzazione del matrimonio tra persone dello stesso sesso: tutte cose impensabili, trent’anni fa. Il potere della chiesa cattolica in Irlanda si è praticamente dissolto.

Tuttavia, il passato non è mai veramente passato: permea il presente e lascia come retaggio, sulla propria scia, ogni sorta di sfida. Per esempio, i disordini tra diverse fazioni nella città di Belfast, su cui mi soffermo in Una vita diversa, sono proseguiti per gran parte del XX secolo. La discriminazione religiosa era intessuta fin nelle fondamenta dell’Irlanda del Nord. Il movimento per i diritti civili che sorse lì negli anni ’60 iniziò come un’ondata di resistenza alla disuguaglianza e alla discriminazione contro i cattolici, sancite dalle stesse istituzioni statali.

Mentre svolgevo le mie ricerche per questo romanzo – che si basa sulla storia della famiglia di mio padre a Belfast – mi era profondamente chiaro come i problemi di fine Ottocento fossero ancora evidentissimi oltre cento anni dopo. Stavo, in molti sensi diversi, osservando il presente attraverso la lente del passato.

Sostanzialmente lo stesso può dirsi di Un terribile amore, in cui mi addentro nelle norme della società degli anni ‘60 – un’epoca in cui le donne in Irlanda non erano considerate cittadine indipendenti a pieno titolo. Le donne coniugate, secondo una legge, erano equiparate a “beni mobili” dei propri mariti. Ad esempio, erano tenute a lasciare un impiego statale, una volta che si sposavano. E questa proibizione proseguì fino agli anni ‘70.

Le cose adesso sono cambiate – soprattutto grazie alle normative comunitarie, che hanno trainato l’Irlanda nella modernità. Ma l’ombra di quella mentalità antica e inveterata – sostenuta da vedute religiose di stampo conservatore – resta tuttora. Ci sono molte battaglie riguardanti l’uguaglianza tra i sessi che si stanno ancora combattendo – e non credo soltanto in Irlanda. L’epidemia di violenza contro le donne, su cui pure mi diffondo in quel romanzo, è oggi drammaticamente diffusa ovunque.

Mi piace la struttura del “romanzo corale”. In Quel che ora sappiamo dispongo di un’intera orchestra di voci, e di ben nove distinti punti di vista. Sono sempre stata affascinata da come ciascuno di noi percepisce lo stesso evento in modi così diversi.

È un combustibile permanente per il fuoco della scrittura.

– In Un mondo ignorato lei offre una serie di spaccati – sotto forma di interviste – su vicende di emigrati irlandesi nel Regno Unito, drammaticamente divenuti estranei tanto alla società britannica quanto, dopo decenni di assenza, a quella d’origine. Come vede oggi, al tempo della difficile transizione della Brexit, i rapporti tra Irlanda e Regno Unito?

Difficili.

La Brexit è stata incredibilmente divisiva. Il linguaggio che le ruota attorno è spesso tossico. Il razzismo e i discorsi di incitamento all’odio sono diventati una cosa normale, e le persone si sono imbaldanzite a tal punto da esprimere punti di vista che qualche anno fa non sarebbero stati accettabili – se non altro in pubblico. Penso che questo sia un infelice aspetto dell’asse di potere Trump/Johnson.

La classe dirigente britannica è spaventosamente ignorante riguardo all’Irlanda – e al proprio ruolo nella storia irlandese. Così, tutta la pace e la stabilità conquistate grazie agli Accordi del Venerdì Santo sono adesso a rischio.

È chiaro che la violenza e il conflitto si verificano solo quando il presente e il futuro sono volatili – e l’unica cosa certa della Brexit, attualmente, è appunto la sua volatilità.

La Brexit, nonostante le rassicurazioni di Boris Johnson, non verrà “ultimata” fluidamente e senza intoppi.

Ancora una volta, l’Irlanda del Nord si ritroverà a metà – in un punto indeterminato tra le divisioni del passato e le incertezze del futuro.

– Leggendo Un terribile amore, ho trovato conferma a quanto già avevo intuito dalla sua biografia: la sua conoscenza e passione per la lingua e la cultura spagnole. Quanto sono importanti, per lei come scrittrice, le dimensioni del multilinguismo e del viaggio?

Ho trascorso la maggior parte della mia vita su uno scoglio all’estremo occidente d’Europa, di fronte all’oceano Atlantico! Da adolescente il mio obiettivo, come quello della maggior parte dei miei coetanei, era precisamente “scendere dallo scoglio”. “Isolano” era una parola particolarmente precisa, allora, per descrivere il carattere irlandese: si trattava appunto di un’isola ripiegata su se stessa dal punto di vista geografico, sociale, religioso e psicologico.

Io sentivo il bisogno di staccarmi da tutto questo. Così, negli anni ‘70, in Spagna, ebbi la mia prima esperienza di vita adulta indipendente. Anche se alloggiavo presso una famiglia locale, lavoravo in una scuola di lingue, stringevo amicizia con abitanti del posto, viaggiavo e, fondamentalmente, crescevo. Ero stata in Spagna da ragazzina, trascorrendovi due estati per apprendere la lingua. Quando ci tornai per un anno verso la metà di quel decennio, avevo diciott’anni, e fu un’esperienza formativa di tipo diverso. Vivere al di fuori della propria cultura ti mette alla prova e incide su di te in misura incredibilmente importante.

Nel corso di quell’anno mi sentii una sorta di outsider: insomma, una straniera. Ciò che mi fece sentire più a mio agio fu la mia crescente padronanza della lingua spagnola. In parte, quel mio sia pur incerto senso di appartenenza emerse in modo naturale proprio attraverso la lingua, ma insieme a questa venne anche qualcos’altro. Qualcosa di inaspettato.

Parlando un’altra lingua, per molti versi mi sentivo un’altra persona. Mi esprimevo in modi che erano adeguati allo spagnolo, ma che in inglese sarebbero risultati goffi. Era come se immergermi in una lingua diversa dalla mia mi permettesse di esplorare altri strati di me, dei quali ignoravo l’esistenza.

Inoltre imparai ad apprezzare il fatto di essere una persona proveniente da fuori: questa è una prospettiva assai preziosa per uno scrittore. È di gran lunga il modo migliore per osservare le persone come individui e come membri di una società molto diversa dalla propria. Mentre ero lì, cominciai a prendere appunti su un taccuino. Era una forma di scrittura sporadica, ancora priva di una forma definita, consistente in una serie di note frettolose basate sulle mie nuove impressioni di vita.

Ad ogni modo, era scrittura.

– Il suo rapporto con l’Italia è già solido, sia in virtù della fama che ha raggiunto, sia attraverso la co-direzione (insieme a Massimiliano Roveri) del “San Patrizio Livorno Festival”, che nel 2020 celebrerà la propria terza edizione – e senza dimenticare la sua partecipazione a iniziative culturali promosse dall’Istituto Italiano di Cultura a Dublino. Quali sono le principali affinità e differenze che trova tra l’Irlanda e l’Italia, oggi, anche per quanto riguarda la scena letteraria?

Il mio rapporto con l’Italia e con i lettori italiani è stata una piacevolissima sorpresa e un’esperienza profondamente arricchente. Quando il mio primo romanzo fu pubblicato lì nel 1998, non avevo minimamente sentore degli stretti legami che si sarebbero sviluppati nei successivi vent’anni.

Credo che ci siano molte somiglianze tra gli irlandesi e gli italiani. Il nostro comune retaggio cattolico, prima di tutto; il fatto che siamo entrambi paesi molto giovani: il nostro amore per le storie e il raccontarle; e il nostro senso dell’umorismo.

È sempre un piacere collaborare con l’Istituto Italiano di Cultura – in Irlanda c’è un sincero interesse per la lingua e la cultura italiane. Allo stesso modo, mi ha sempre commosso il fatto che gli italiani fossero così desiderosi di comprendere le ragioni dei disordini nell’Irlanda del Nord – il periodo storico che noi irlandesi, minimizzando enormemente, chiamiamo “the Troubles” (“i Problemi”).

Negli ultimi anni in Irlanda è emerso un mare di nuovi scrittori: non solo un’ondata, ma un vero e proprio nuovo mare.

In particolare, delle giovani donne hanno conquistato notevole visibilità, dopo decenni di subordinazione rispetto agli uomini. È una gioia assistere a questo, e ho l’impressione che qualcosa di simile stia accadendo anche in Italia, no?

– Può anticiparci qualcosa sul nuovo romanzo che sta preparando – e al quale, come mi ha detto a Dublino la scorsa estate, ha lavorato anche in una residenza letteraria in Liguria?

È stata una vera fortuna essere invitata presso la Residenza della Fondazione Bogliasco, nell’omonimo paese in Liguria. Qui ho potuto godere della pace e della bellezza dell’essere vicina al mare, in una casa condivisa da scrittori e artisti provenienti da tutto il mondo.

In un ambiente così tranquillo e intellettualmente stimolante ho trovato le condizioni ideali per misurarmi con il sempre difficile e scoraggiante compito di iniziare la prima stesura di un nuovo romanzo.

Non anticipo mai nulla su un nuovo progetto – è una mia piccola superstizione.

Quel che posso rivelare è che si tratta di una storia sul tema della maternità.

Per adesso non aggiungerò altro…

—

English version:

An interview with Catherine Dunne

– Your novels picture numerous aspects of the dimension of human emotions, within very well depicted – and not exclusively Irish – social and historical contexts. Where does your deep awareness of the richness and complexity of your characters’ inner world originate from?

First and foremost, for me the novel is about character. Of course it is impossible to separate character from story, story from style, style from voice, and so on. They are not separate aspects of the writing process, but rather form an organic whole.

However, for me, the starting point is always character: one person; one crisis; one life. During the organic process of writing, where ideas grow and feed upon one another, the character’s life develops and changes. An entire universe grows in order to encompass them: family, work, friends.

The starting point is usually visual: I see someone in a particular situation. Often, I dream about them. They become very real: on many occasions during the writing process, their presence in my life feels as real as – if not more real than – the living people who surround me.

It can be a very strange experience, living with someone else inside my head. With my last two novels, I took my inspiration from classical tales: Clytemnestra; Phaedra. (Un terribile amore; Come cade la luce)

Each of the characters in these two novels had to become authentic for their stories to have resonance. They each had to live and breathe within the universe of my imagination. Such ancient sources of inspiration show us that human nature is universal: our loves, our hates, our rivalries, our dreams, our prejudices.

While my settings are often Irish – but not exclusively so – my focus is to understand what makes us tick as human beings.

Constantly asking the writer’s question of ‘What if?’ allows me to explore what is fundamental and unchanging in our emotions, in our responses to the world around us. It’s an endlessly fascinating process.

– Since In the Beginning, many female characters have been at the core of your attention. In a contemporary key, and within often tragic contexts, I am tempted to compare you with Jane Austen, for the insightfulness with which you explore the most hidden nuances of women’s psychology. In a world in which women are still the victims of heavy gender-based violence and unequal treatment in relation to men, can literature play an effective educational and transformative role?

Literature explores the hidden reaches of our lives. At its best, it illuminates the darkness – as Margaret Atwood would say; it can foster empathy; it can deepen our understanding of ourselves and others. Readers read novels because they want to experience the joy of stepping into a fully-realised fictional universe. They suspend disbelief. They want to be absorbed, taken out of daily life. Often, they want to see reflections of their own lives, or else to delve into the intimate lives of others. In its broadest sense, then, literature can be transformative in what it illuminates, in how it challenges us, in how it enables us to experience the inner world of others. I’m nervous of regarding literature as ‘educational’ in a narrow sense, because that implies that it might be expected to have a moral lesson, to ‘teach’ us about how to live. But I believe that fiction can enrich our understanding of the world around us – and of worlds that we may never experience for ourselves as individuals in any literal sense.

Jane Austen is one of my favourite writers. Even as a teenager, I was drawn to the delicacy, the subtlety of her psychological insights.

Recently, I read an interview with Isabel Allende who said that she has had many experiences of men telling her that they “do not read books written by women”.

I’ve had that response, also. Too many times. It continues to dismay me, this casual dismissal.

Too often, women’s work is regarded as superficial: the weighty issues are men’s business. Women can go ahead and produce light, happy-ending, romantic fiction.

At best, it’s an ignorant response. And an insulting one. Literature should have no gender. As men and women, we are writers. End of story.

– Your vision of the society and history of Ireland – I am thinking of Another Kind of Life, set at the end of the 19th century, but also of The Years That Followed, that looks back to the Sixties, or A Name for Himself, which observes a love of our days marked by traumas coming from the past – places equal importance on society and on the people’s lives taking place within it. Can we say that, beyond the vicissitudes of the characters standing out in your stories, yours are choral novels, whose protagonists ultimately are archetypes of the human comedy (and tragedy)?

One of the issues I’m most conscious of – and not just when I’m writing – is the extraordinary pace of change that Ireland has experienced in the last thirty years. Many of the institutions we took for granted, and obeyed without question, have been shown to have had ‘feet of clay’.

Until the 1990s, for example, Ireland was an overwhelmingly Catholic society, with extremely close ties between Church and State. The child abuse scandals that came to light in the late 1980s and the horrific tales of the sexual abuse of thousands of children by trusted priests did much to secularise Irish society.

In the last ten years, however, we have seen the passing of abortion legislation in the South of Ireland, and the legalisation of same-sex marriage: all unthinkable thirty years ago. The power of the Catholic Church in Ireland has all but disappeared.

But the past is never really the past: it informs the present and leaves all sorts of challenging legacies in its wake. In Another Kind of Life, for example, the sectarian riots in Belfast that I explore continued well into the 20th century. Religious discrimination was woven into the very foundations of the North of Ireland state. The Civil Rights movement that began there in the 1960s began as a groundswell of resistance to state-sanctioned inequality and discrimination against Catholics.

I was very conscious as I researched that novel – which is based on the history of my father’s family in Belfast – that the issues of the late nineteenth century were still very much alive more than a hundred years later. In many ways, I was looking at the present, reflected through the lens of the past.

Similarly, with The Years That Followed, where I explore the societal norms of the 1960s – a time when women in Ireland were not viewed as independent citizens in their own right. Married women were, according to law, a ‘chattel’ of their husbands. Women had to resign from state employment, for example, once they married. This prohibition continued until the 1970’s.

That has changed now – mostly thanks to EU legislation, which dragged Ireland into modern times. But the shadow of those old, ingrained attitudes – shored up by conservative religious values – still remains. There are many battles regarding equality of the sexes that are still ongoing – and I don’t think Ireland is unique in that regard. The epidemic of gender-based violence, which I also explore in that novel, is distressingly widespread everywhere.

I like the structure of the ‘choral novel’. In The Things We Know Now I have an orchestra of voices, also – nine different points of view. It has always fascinated me – the way we each perceive the same event in so many diverse ways.

It’s constant fuel for the novelist’s fire.

– In An Unconsidered People, you offer a series of “cross sections” – presented as interviews – of the lives of Irish emigrants in the United Kingdom, who dramatically became alien as much to the British society as, after decades away from home, to the Irish one. How do you consider the relations between Ireland and the UK, at the time of the difficult transition of Brexit?

Difficult.

Brexit has been extraordinarily divisive. The language around it is frequently toxic. Racism and hate speech have become normalised. People have become emboldened to express views that would not have been acceptable – at least in public – a few years ago. I think it’s an unhappy feature of the Trump/Johnson axis of power.

The British ruling class is frighteningly ignorant about Ireland – and its role in Irish history. All of the peace and stability achieved by the Good Friday Agreement is now under threat.

It is clear that violence and conflict happen when the present and the future are volatile – and the only certain thing about Brexit is its ongoing volatility.

And Brexit will not ‘get done’ smoothly and seamlessly despite Mr Johnson’s assurances.

Once again, the North of Ireland will get caught in the middle – somewhere between past divisions and future uncertainties.

– In reading The Years That Followed, I found a confirmation to what I had already grasped from your biographical profile: your knowledge and passion for the Spanish language and culture. How important are, for you as a writer, the dimensions of multilingualism and travel?

I’ve lived for most of my life on a rock located on the extreme west of Europe, facing the Atlantic! When I was a teenager, my aim, along with that of most of my peers, was to ‘get off the rock’. ‘Insular’ was a particularly accurate word in those days to describe Ireland: it was inward-looking geographically, socially, religiously and psychologically.

I needed to break away from that. Spain in the 1970s was my first experience of adult independent living. Although I stayed with a family, I worked at a language school, made Spanish friends, travelled around the country and, basically, did a lot of growing up. I’d been to Spain as a young teenager, spending two summers learning the language. When I returned for a year in the mid-seventies as an eighteen-year-old, it was an education of a different kind. The experience of living outside one’s own culture is a challenging one and an incredibly important one.

For that year, I was an outsider: a foreigner. What made me feel less foreign was my growing fluency in the language of my host country. Part of this new sense of tentative belonging came through language, of course, but something else came with it, also. Something unexpected.

When I spoke another language, I felt in many ways a different person. I expressed myself in ways that were appropriate to Spanish – but that would have been awkward in English. It was as though immersing myself in another language allowed me to explore other layers of my self: layers I didn’t know existed.

I also learned to value being an outsider: it’s a perspective that is very valuable to a writer. It’s by far the best way to observe people as individuals and as members of a society that was very different from mine. I started keeping notebooks while I was there. The writing was sporadic, unformed, hasty notes of new impressions.

Nevertheless: it was writing.

– Your relationship with Italy is already solid, both thanks to your being widely known as an author, and through the co-direction (together with Massimiliano Roveri) of the “San Patrizio Livorno Festival”, which in 2020 will have its third edition – and let us not forget about your participation in several cultural initiatives promoted by the Italian Cultural Institute in Dublin. What are the main affinities and differences that you find between Ireland and Italy, today, also for what concerns their literary scenes?

My relationship with Italy and Italian readers has been a delightful surprise and a very enriching experience. When my first novel was published there in 1998, I had no inkling of the close relationship that would develop over the next twenty years.

I think that there are many similarities between the Irish and the Italians. Our shared Catholic past, for one thing. The fact that we are both very new countries. Our love of stories and storytelling. Our sense of humour.

It continues to be a pleasure to work with the Italian Cultural Institute – there is a genuine interest in Italian language and culture in this country. Similarly, I have always been very moved that Italians were so keen to understand the political turmoil in the North of Ireland – the period of time that we Irish refer to, with enormous understatement, as ‘the Troubles’.

In recent years, Irish writing has enjoyed a sea of new writers: not just a wave, but an entire new sea.

Young Irish women, in particular, have come to prominence after decades and decades of not enjoying the same prominence as men. It’s a joy to see this, and it seems to me that something similar is happening in Italy?

– Can you reveal to us something about your next novel – on which, as you told me in Dublin last summer, you also worked in a writers’ retreat in Liguria?

I was very fortunate to be awarded a Residency by the Bogliasco Foundation, located in a Ligurian village of the same name. There, I enjoyed the peace and beauty of being close to the sea, in a house shared by writers and artists from all over the world.

The circumstances of tranquillity and also intellectual stimulation that I experienced in that Foundation were ideal for coming to grips with the always daunting and difficult task of finding my way into the first draft of a new novel.

I never reveal anything about a Work in Progress – I’m superstitious in that way.

What I can reveal is that it is a narrative about motherhood.

And that’s all I’ll say for now…