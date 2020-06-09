John Spaulding

Once in the moonlight

Once in moonlight when I had not slept for three nights,

when there was no food and a long rain had stopped,

and some had slept outside in the rain you could see

the streaks it had left on their skin,

once in the eighth week of my captivity,

alone in the moonlight outside on the ledge,

I looked up and felt the stars move

strangely back and forth, a slow rocking,

as though the Lord were rocking us somehow back and forth,

and I was not afraid but tears came anyway

as I remembered my children so far away,

the way children can call you back

in through your thoughts and keep you awake

like hearing the stars ring all night long.

And when you watch animals die,

when deer die you notice it,

how they don’t cry out—

I could see it in my mind’s eye—

they don’t cry out but lie there, eyes open,

and then they are dead outside of themselves

they are dead but inside themselves

they have joined the earth where they have always been

rocking and rocking.—And so

I was able to sleep a few hours before our next remove,

miles and miles beyond the Great River,

though I had lost track of our place in the world.

John Spaulding

Una volta, al chiaro di luna

Una volta, al chiaro di luna, quando non avevo dormito per tre notti,

quando non c’era da mangiare, quando la grande pioggia aveva smesso,

ed alcuni di noi avevano dormito fuori, sotto la pioggia,

e si percepiva ancora l’umidità della pelle,

una volta, nella ottava settimana della mia prigionia,

da solo, al chiaro di luna, sul precipizio,

rivolgendo lo sguardo in alto, sentivo le stelle muoversi

stranamente avanti e indietro, un lento dondolare,

come se Dio ci dondolasse in qualche modo avanti e indietro,

non avevo paura, eppure mi venivano le lacrime

al pensiero dei miei figli, così lontani,

soltanto un figlio è capace di ritornare

nei tuoi pensieri e farti stare sveglio

come se sentissi suonare le stelle tutta la notte.

Quando vedi morire un animale,

diciamo un cervo,

ti rendi conto che non grida –

potevo vederlo con l’occhio della mente –

non grida, sta lì, fermo, con gli occhi aperti,

sta morendo, fuori se stesso,

eppure, dentro

ha raggiunto la terra che ha abitato da sempre,

dondolandosi, dondolandosi. – E così sono stato anche io capace

di dormire per qualche ora prima che avremmo dovuto partire,

per la terra lontana al di là del grande fiume,

ma oramai avevo perduto le tracce del nostro posto nel mondo.

Liberamente trasportato in italiano da Stefanie Golisch