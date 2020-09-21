Question di May Swenson ( USA, 1913-1989)

May Swenson
Question
Body my house
my horse my hound
what will I do
when you are fallen
Where will I sleep
How will I ride
What will I hunt
Where can I go
without my mount
all eager and quick
How will I know
in thicket ahead
is danger or treasure
when Body my good
bright dog is dead
How will it be
to lie in the sky
without roof or door
and wind for an eye
With cloud for shift
how will I hide?
May Swenson
Domanda
Corpo, mia casa
mio cavallo, mio segugio
cosa farò
quando sarai caduto
Dove dormirò
come condurrò
che cosa caccerò
Dove posso andare
senza la mia sella
carico di voglia e agilità
Come saprò
se tra le selve
si nascondono pericoli o tesori
quando il mio buon corpo,
cane luminoso è morto
Come sarà
giacere nel cielo
senza tetto o porta
e il solo vento come occhio
con nubi in mutamento
come mi nasconderò?
Traduzione di Riccardo Alfini
Foto: Lee Miller