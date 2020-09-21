Question di May Swenson ( USA, 1913-1989)

May Swenson



Question

Body my house

my horse my hound

what will I do

when you are fallen

Where will I sleep

How will I ride

What will I hunt

Where can I go

without my mount

all eager and quick

How will I know

in thicket ahead

is danger or treasure

when Body my good

bright dog is dead

How will it be

to lie in the sky

without roof or door

and wind for an eye

With cloud for shift

how will I hide?

May Swenson

Domanda

Corpo, mia casa

mio cavallo, mio segugio

cosa farò

quando sarai caduto

Dove dormirò

come condurrò

che cosa caccerò

Dove posso andare

senza la mia sella

carico di voglia e agilità

Come saprò

se tra le selve

si nascondono pericoli o tesori

quando il mio buon corpo,

cane luminoso è morto

Come sarà

giacere nel cielo

senza tetto o porta

e il solo vento come occhio

con nubi in mutamento

come mi nasconderò?

Traduzione di Riccardo Alfini

Foto: Lee Miller