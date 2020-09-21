Question di May Swenson ( USA, 1913-1989)

Pubblicato su

May Swenson

Question

Body my house
my horse my hound
what will I do
when you are fallen

Where will I sleep
How will I ride
What will I hunt

Where can I go
without my mount
all eager and quick
How will I know
in thicket ahead
is danger or treasure
when Body my good
bright dog is dead

How will it be
to lie in the sky
without roof or door
and wind for an eye

With cloud for shift
how will I hide?

May Swenson

Domanda

Corpo, mia casa
mio cavallo, mio segugio
cosa farò
quando sarai caduto

Dove dormirò
come condurrò
che cosa caccerò

Dove posso andare
senza la mia sella
carico di voglia e agilità
Come saprò
se tra le selve
si nascondono pericoli o tesori
quando il mio buon corpo,
cane luminoso è morto

Come sarà
giacere nel cielo
senza tetto o porta
e il solo vento come occhio

con nubi in mutamento
come mi nasconderò?

Traduzione di Riccardo Alfini
Foto: Lee Miller

