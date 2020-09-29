words are birds di Francisco X. Alarcon (USA, 1954-2016)

words are birds
words
are birds
that arrive
with books
and spring
they
love
clouds
the wind
and trees
some words
are messengers
that come
from far away
from distant lands
for them
there are
no borders
only stars
moon and sun
some words
are familiar
like canaries
others are exotic
like the quetzal bird
some can stand
the cold
others migrate
with the sun
to the south
some words
die
caged—
they’re difficult
to translate
and others
build nests
have chicks
warm them
feed them
teach them
how to fly
and one day
they go away
in flocks
the letters
on this page
are the prints
they leave
by the sea
le parole
le parole
sono uccelli
che vengono
con i libri
e la primavera
amano
le nuvole
il vento
e gli alberi
alcune parole
sono messaggeri
che vengono
da lontano
da terre distanti
per loro
non ci sono
confini
soltanto stelle
la luna e il sole
alcune parole
sono familiari
come dei canarini
altri sono esotici
come il trogone splendente
alcune resistono
al freddo
altre migrano
con il sole
a sud
alcune parole
muoiono
ingabbiate –
sono difficili
da tradurre
altre
fanno il nido
fanno figli
da scaldare
da nutrire
da insegnare loro
a volare
e un giorno
ad andarsene
con lo stormo
le lettere
su questa pagina
sono i segni
che lasciano
sul mare
Traduzione di Stefanie Golisch