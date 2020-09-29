words are birds di Francisco X. Alarcon (USA, 1954-2016)

words are birds

words

are birds

that arrive

with books

and spring

they

love

clouds

the wind

and trees

some words

are messengers

that come

from far away

from distant lands

for them

there are

no borders

only stars

moon and sun

some words

are familiar

like canaries

others are exotic

like the quetzal bird

some can stand

the cold

others migrate

with the sun

to the south

some words

die

caged—

they’re difficult

to translate

and others

build nests

have chicks

warm them

feed them

teach them

how to fly

and one day

they go away

in flocks

the letters

on this page

are the prints

they leave

by the sea

le parole

le parole

sono uccelli

che vengono

con i libri

e la primavera

amano

le nuvole

il vento

e gli alberi

alcune parole

sono messaggeri

che vengono

da lontano

da terre distanti

per loro

non ci sono

confini

soltanto stelle

la luna e il sole

alcune parole

sono familiari

come dei canarini

altri sono esotici

come il trogone splendente

alcune resistono

al freddo

altre migrano

con il sole

a sud

alcune parole

muoiono

ingabbiate –

sono difficili

da tradurre

altre

fanno il nido

fanno figli

da scaldare

da nutrire

da insegnare loro

a volare

e un giorno

ad andarsene

con lo stormo

le lettere

su questa pagina

sono i segni

che lasciano

sul mare

Traduzione di Stefanie Golisch