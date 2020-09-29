words are birds di Francisco X. Alarcon (USA, 1954-2016)

words are birds

words
are birds
that arrive
with books
and spring

they
love
clouds
the wind
and trees

some words
are messengers
that come
from far away
from distant lands

for them
there are
no borders
only stars
moon and sun

some words
are familiar
like canaries
others are exotic
like the quetzal bird

some can stand
the cold
others migrate
with the sun
to the south

some words
die
caged—
they’re difficult
to translate

and others
build nests
have chicks
warm them
feed them

teach them
how to fly
and one day
they go away
in flocks

the letters
on this page
are the prints
they leave
by the sea

le parole

le parole
sono uccelli
che vengono
con i libri
e la primavera

amano
le nuvole
il vento
e gli alberi

alcune parole
sono messaggeri
che vengono
da lontano
da terre distanti

per loro
non ci sono
confini
soltanto stelle
la luna e il sole

alcune parole
sono familiari
come dei canarini
altri sono esotici
come il trogone splendente

alcune resistono
al freddo
altre migrano
con il sole
a sud

alcune parole
muoiono
ingabbiate –
sono difficili
da tradurre

altre
fanno il nido
fanno figli
da scaldare
da nutrire

da insegnare loro
a volare
e un giorno
ad andarsene
con lo stormo

le lettere
su questa pagina
sono i segni
che lasciano
sul mare

Traduzione di Stefanie Golisch

