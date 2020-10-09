Louise Glück, The myth of innocence

Louise Glück ( USA, 1943) The Myth of Innocence

One summer she goes into the field as usual

stopping for a bit at the pool where she often

looks at herself, to see

if she detects any changes. She sees

the same person, the horrible mantle

of daughterliness still clinging to her.

The sun seems, in the water, very close.

That’s my uncle spying again, she thinks—

everything in nature is in some way her relative.

I am never alone, she thinks,

turning the thought into a prayer.

Then death appears, like the answer to a prayer.

No one understands anymore

how beautiful he was. But Persephone remembers.

Also that he embraced her, right there,

with her uncle watching. She remembers

sunlight flashing on his bare arms.

This is the last moment she remembers clearly.

Then the dark god bore her away.

She also remembers, less clearly,

the chilling insight that from this moment

she couldn’t live without him again.

The girl who disappears from the pool

will never return. A woman will return,

looking for the girl she was.

She stands by the pool saying, from time to time,

I was abducted, but it sounds

wrong to her, nothing like what she felt.

Then she says, I was not abducted.

Then she says, I offered myself, I wanted

to escape my body. Even, sometimes,

I willed this. But ignorance

cannot will knowledge. Ignorance

wills something imagined, which it believes exists.

All the different nouns—

she says them in rotation.

Death, husband, god, stranger.

Everything sounds so simple, so conventional.

I must have been, she thinks, a simple girl.

She can’t remember herself as that person

but she keeps thinking the pool will remember

and explain to her the meaning of her prayer

so she can understand

whether it was answered or not.

Il mito dell’innocenza

Sta passeggiando nei campi, è estate, e come al solito,

si ferma un attimo ad uno stagno dove spesso

si guarda per capire

se è cambiata. Vede

la stessa persona, l’orribile mantello

dell’essere figlia ancora addosso.

Nell’acqua, il sole sembra molto vicino.

Questo è lo zio che spia ancora, pensa –

tutto nella natura, in qualche modo, è suo parente.

Non sono mai sola, pensa,

trasformando il suo pensiero in preghiera.

Poi, appare la morte, come se fosse la risposta alla preghiera.

Nessuno capisce più quanto

era bello. Solo Persefone

si ricorda.

Anche che lui l’aveva abbracciata, esattamente qui,

mentre lo zio stava guardando. Si ricorda

i riflessi di luce sulle sue braccia nude.

Questo è l’ultimo momento che ricorda chiaramente.

Poi, il dio oscuro l’aveva travolta.

Si ricorda anche, meno chiaro,

della fredda constatazione che da quel momento

non avrebbe potuto vivere più senza di lui.

La ragazza che sparisce dallo stagno

non ritornerà mai più. Una donna ritornerà,

alla ricerca della ragazza che era stata.

Mentre sta sul bordo dello stagno

ripete a se stessa

sono stata rapita, ma suona

falso, non come si sente veramente.

Allora dice non sono stata rapita.

Poi dice ho offerto me stessa, volevo fuggire

dal mio corpo. Perfino, qualche volta,

l’ho voluto io. Ma l’ignoranza

non può desiderare la conoscenza. L’ignoranza

vuole qualcosa di immaginario che crede

esita.

Tutte queste parole –

Lei le pronuncia, una dopo l’altra.

Morte, marito, dio, estraneo.

Tutto sembra così semplice, così convenzionale.

Ha l’impressione di essere stata una ragazza semplice.

Non riesce ricordare se stessa come quella persona,

ma è convinta che lo stagno si ricordi e che lui

potrà spiegarle il significato della sua preghiera

perché possa finalmente comprendere

se era stata esaudita o no.

Traduzione di Stefanie Golisch