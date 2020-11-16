Nothing is far di Robert Francis ( USA, 1901-1987)

Nothing is far

Though I have never caught the word

Of God from any calling bird,

I hear all that the ancients heard.

Though I have seen no deity

Enter or leave a twilit tree,

I see all that the seers see.

A common stone can still reveal

Something not stone, not seen, yet real.

What may a common stone conceal?

Nothing is far that once was near.

Nothing is hid that once was clear.

Nothing was God that is not here.

Here is the bird, the tree, the stone.

Here in the sun I sit alone

Between the known and the unknown.

Nulla è lontano

Non ho mai sentito

La parola Dio da un uccello, ma

Sento tutto quello che anche gli antichi sentivano.

Non ho mai visto

Una divinità in quell’albero crepuscolare, ma

Vedo tutto quello che anche i vedenti vedevano.

Un semplice sasso può sempre rivelare

Il non-sasso, qualcosa mai visto, ma reale.

E chi può dire cosa si nasconde dietro un semplice sasso?

Nulla che un tempo è stato vicino, ora è lontano.

Nulla che un tempo è stato chiaro, ora è nascosto.

Nulla è stato Dio che ora non è qui.

Ecco, l’uccello, l’albero, il sasso.

Ecco, me stesso, seduto da solo al sole.

Tra cose che sappiamo e non sappiamo.

Traduzione di Stefanie Golisch